Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Announce American Tour

The new video was filmed by Tom Welsh during the band's European tour with Biffy Clyro and features performance footage as well as look at the band off stage. Watch it here

The group's North American tour is scheduled to kick off on April 20th in Los Angeles at The Hi Hat and will be wrapping up on May 20th in Columbus, OH with an appearance at Rock on the Range.

The band's namesake and former Gallows' singer Frank Carter had this to say about the upcoming tour, "It's been a long time coming but we are finally pleased to announce we will be playing in the USA.

"America is a home away from home for me and we will be doing everything in our power to hit as many states as we can this year. Come out to a show and get hectic with us."

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes North American Tour Dates:

04/20 Los Angeles, CA The Hi Hat

04/22 San Francisco, CA 924 Gilman Street

04/26 Philadelphia, Voltage Lounge

04/27 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

04/29 Jacksonville, FL Welcome to Rockville

04/30 Tampa, FL New World Brewery

05/2 Newport, KY Southgate House

05/3 Cleveland, OH The Foundry

05/5 Norfolk, VA Lunatic Luau

05/6 Charlotte, NC Carolina Rebellion

05/7 Richmond, VA The Camel

05/8 Boston, MA Middle East (Upstairs)

05/9 New York, NY Studio @ Webster Hall

05/10 Washington, DC Rock & Roll Hotel

05/12 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

05/14 Somerset, WI Northern Invasion

05/15 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

05/16 Detroit, MI Pike Room

05/17 Toronto, ON Cave @ Lee's Palace

05/19 Pittsburgh, PA Cattivo

05/20 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range