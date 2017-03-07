|
Garth Brooks Milestone and More On Latest Episode Of The Pickup
.
(Webster) The latest episode of the "The Pickup" features a look inside the Webster PR Legendary Lunch co-hosted by the CMA, Garth Brook's celebration of 5 million ticket sales, a surprising twist on CMT's "Nashville" TV series, legendary television duo Crook & Chase honored in Nashville and more of the top stories in country music. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, broke his own record by selling 5 million tickets in just 60 cities. Over 20 years ago, Brooks set the record by selling the same colossal amount of tickets in 100 cities. The 52nd Annual ACM Awards will be held in Las Vegas on April 2nd. Nominees for the major event were announced and included Keith Urban with 7 nominations, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris with 6 nominations and Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw with 5 nominations, amongst others. A full list of nominees can be found at ACMCountry.com. Stay tuned to the pickup for complete ACM coverage in April. CMT's "Nashville" packed a killer surprise in a recent episode. Tune in to this week's episode of "The Pickup" for the spoiler alert of the month. The mid-season finale is rapidly approaching and fans are left in suspense as they follow along with the music-related drama. Webster PR's 3rd Annual Legendary Lunch co-hosted by CMA included over 40 artists in attendance the staggering cumulative stats included 171 #1 Billboard chart hits, 559 Top 10 Billboard chart hits and over 1000 Top 40 Billboard charted singles. The attendees included country radio, music industry and media enjoying camaraderie and fellowship. First time artist attendees included Tracy Lawrence, John Michael Montgomery, Donna Fargo, The Forester Sisters, Johnny Lee, Tim Rushlow, Confederate Railroad's Danny Shirley, Dailey & Vincent, Baillie & the Boys, Razzy Bailey, Wilson Fairchild, Bobby Bare, Hee Haw's Jana Jae, Wanda Jackson, and long-time Webster PR client (of 20 years) Janie Fricke. Fan-favorites and ACM Nominees, LOCASH celebrated their first #1 hit with "I Know Somebody." The hit song can be found on their album The Fighters in stores and online. Congratulations to the duo for this well-deserved success. Legendary television duo, Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase of Crook & Chase were honored with the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award. The ceremony was held at the Grand Ole Opry and featured the who's who of country music including Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, Trace Adkins, T.G. Sheppard, Moe Bandy and more. You can listen to the Crook & Chase Countdown every week on stations across the country. Check out the latest episode of The Pickup here.
Check out the latest episode of The Pickup here.
Webster submitted this story.
