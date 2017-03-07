Guns N' Roses Made History With MCG Concert

They report that 353,000 tickets were sold for the eight shows that were part of the tour leg last month, including a sell out at the MCG in Melbourne which holds 74,000 people and made the band the first international act to sell out the venue.

TEG Dainty CEO Paul Dainty had this to say, "GUNS N' ROSES has a huge fan base in Australia, but I would say it's now bigger than ever after this fabulous tour.

"Every night the band delivered its trademark sound and performance. I can't speak highly enough of their professionalism and passion. We would love to see them back soon."

Guns N' Roses New Zealand and Australia Ticket Sales Per Venue:

02/02 - Westpac Stadium - Wellington - 33,000

02/04 - Western Springs Stadium - Auckland - 50,000

02/07 - QSAC Stadium - Brisbane - 40,000

02/10 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney - 50,000

02/11 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney - 35,000

02/14 - MCG - Melbourne - 74,000

02/18 - Adelaide Oval - Adelaide - 36,000