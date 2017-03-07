HIM Breaking Up After 26 Years Following Farewell Tour

Frontman Ville Valo explained the reasons the band decided to retire, "After quarter of a century of Love and Metal intertwined we sincerely feel HIM has run its unnatural course and adieus must be said in order to make way for sights, scents and sounds yet unexplored. We completed the pattern, solved the puzzle and turned the key. Thank you."

Bassist Mige adds, "At the end of 2017 we will be released into the wild. Before this event of great transformation we would love to offer you one last chance to experience our live performances in His Majesty's service. It shall not be a weepfest but a celebration of love metal in all its lovecraftian glory! See you there!"

The band has announced the initial dates for their farewell tour which is currently scheduled to begin on June 14th in Barcelona and conclude in London on December 17th.

06/14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

06/15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

06/16 - Santander, Spain - Sala Escenrio

06/17 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

07/01 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Festival

07/13 - Tuuri, Finland - Miljoonarock

11/24 - St Petersburg, Russia Dk Lensoveta

11/25 - St Petersburg, Russia Dk Lensoveta

11/26 - Moscow, Russia - Club Stadium Live

11/28 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

11/29 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

12/01 - Berlin,Germany - Columbiahalle

12/02 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

12/04 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

12/05 - Munchen, Germany - Tonhalle

12/06 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra

12/07 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

12/08 - Köln, Germany - Palladium

12/09 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal

12/11 - Amsterdam, Holland - Paradiso

12/12 - Tilburg, Holland - 013

12/14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland

12/15 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

12/16 - Manchester, England - Academy

12/17 - London, England - Roundhouse