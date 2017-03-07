Jaco Pastorius Previously Unreleased Live Album Coming

It will first be offered a special deluxe limited edition 3-LP boxed set that will be available for this year's Record Store Day on April 22, 2017, followed by the release of a deluxe 2-CD set and digital editions on May 19, 2017.

The previously unreleased live album by electric bass icon Jaco Pastorius and the Word of Mouth Big Band featuring special guest, harmonica virtuoso Toots Thielemans was recorded at Avery Fisher Hall in NYC on June 27, 1982 as part of George Wein's Kool Jazz Festival.

The album will feature the entire Concert from start to finish, including over 40 minutes of material that was not aired on the original NPR Jazz Alive! broadcast.

The CD edition will includes a 100-pg book with photos by Tom Copi, Don Hunstein, Rene Perez and Donna Ranieri, and is presented in a 6-panel digi-pak beautifully designed by Burton Yount. The limited edition 3-LP boxed set contains all the same graphic materials and writings contained in a multi-page 12"x12" insert.

Track Listing:

Disc One

1. Invitation (13:04)

2. Soul Intro/The Chicken (9:10)

3. Donna Lee (13:18)

4. Three Views to a Secret (6:38)

5. Liberty City (10:10)

6. Sophisticated Lady (7:43)

7. Bluesette (5:31)

Disc Two

1. I Shot the Sheriff (6:55)

2. Okonkolé y Trompa (15:07)

3. Reza/Giant Steps (Medley) (10:19)

4. Mr. Fonebone (10:37)

5. Bass and Drum Improvisation (14:05)

6. Twins (2:53)

7. Fannie Mae (5:55)