Metallica Share Video Of Jam With Iggy Pop

"Metallica has much respect for the man coming out here to sing a song with us," frontman James Hetfield told the crowd at Foro Sol. "We're grateful that he's been able to be on this Mexico City tour with us. Please, show your sign of respect and love to Mr. Iggy Pop! Please come out here dude."

"T.V. Eye" originally appeared on 1970's "Fun House", the second album by Pop's legendary punk-pioneering Ann Arbor, Michigan band. The rocker opened all three Mexico City dates this past week on Metallica's WorldWired tour in support of from their No. 1 album, "Hardwired…To Self Destruct." Watch the video here.