Nothing Left Stream New Song 'Hand Of Death'

The new EP, the band's debut release, is set to be released on April 21st by Facedown Records and the group will also be taking part in the 20th anniversary of Facedown Fest this May.

The group was formed by former For Today stars Ryan and Brandon Leitru, who had the following to say about the new track, "this song is an honest look at the struggle to make sense of life in the aftermath of losing someone to suicide." Listen here.