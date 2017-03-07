Prince's Former Band The Revolution Extend Reunion Tour

The band played with Prince on some of his most popular music of the early 1980s including the iconic "Purple Rain" album and movie and decided to reunite to play tribute to the music legend in the wake of his untimely death.

The reunion, which began with only a handful of shows announced, has proven so popular that the band has decided to embark on a full North American tour that stretches from May until mid-July.

The first leg is set to kick off on April 21st at Prince's Paisley Park in Minneapolis, MN with the Celebration 2017 event and will conclude on May 4th at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY.

The newly announced 2nd leg will be getting underway on May 12th at the Barrymore Theatre in Madison, WI and is currently scheduled to wrap up on July 15 at The Showbox in Seattle, WA but the band expects to announce additional dates soon.

The Revolution Tour Dates:

April 21 Celebration 2017 @ Paisley Park Minneapolis, MN

April 23 Metro Chicago, IL

April 24 Metro Chicago, IL

April 27 The Fillmore Silver Spring Washington, DC

April 28 BB Kings New York, NY

April 29 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

April 30 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

May 3 Webster Hall New York, NY

May 4 Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

May 12 Barrymore Theatre Madison, WI

May 14 The Vogue Indianapolis, IN

May 16 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH

May 18 House of Blues Cleveland, OH

May 20 Majestic Theater Detroit, MI

May 21 Phoenix Theatre Toronto, Ont

June 14 House of Blues Dallas, TX

June 15 House of Blues Houston, TX

June 16 The Aztec Theater San Antonio, TX

June 17 ACL Live Austin, TX

June 21 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV

June 22 House of Blues San Diego, CA

June 23 Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

July 12 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

July 13 Artown Reno, NV

July 14 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

July 15 The Showbox Seattle, WA

More dates TBA