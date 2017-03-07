The Meat Puppets, mike watt Announce Tour Tour Two

03-07-2017

.

The Meat Puppets, mike watt + the jom & terry show have announced that they will be teaming up for 'The Tour Tour Two' of the U.S. this spring. We were sent the following details: "Right now the band is so powerful, it's just a blast," says Cris Kirkwood of the Meat Puppets. "Recently, we all played some sick f***ing nights of music. Plus, I have a beard now."



In what can be considered a nod to the 1985 SST showcase tour - Meat Puppets, Minutemen and Hüsker Dü - the Tour Tour Two reunites the Meat Puppets with mike watt + the jom & terry Show, with special guests Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü and Porcupine, featuring Greg Norton (Hüsker Dü) on select dates.



For this tour, the Puppets - Curt and Cris Kirkwood with drummer Shandon Sahm (son of Doug Sahm) and Curt's son, Elmo Kirkwood on guitar - have been adding music from their "middle period": Huevos, Monsters and Too High to Die, along with "new" old stuff.



"I'm the crazy guy with the yellow coat on who rides his bike in the morning. Who leaves San Pedro and comes back," says Mike Watt, who reformed his 2001 trio, the jom & terry show, with Slovenly/Red Krayola's Tom Watson on guitar and Jerry Trebotic on drums. Catch his weekly radio show / podcast, The Watt from Pedro Show.



The Meat Puppets & mike watt + the jom & terry show

+ = with Grant Hart / * = with Porcupine

May 2 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

May 3 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

May 4 Minneapolis, MN Cabooze on the West Bank *

May 5 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall *

May 6 Grand Rapids, MI Founders Brewing Co.

May 7 Detroit, MI El Club

May 9 Ithaca, NY The Haunt

May 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl +

May 11 Portland, ME Port City Music Hall +

May 12 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall +

May 13 Hamden, CT The Ballroom at the Outer Space

May 14 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

May 16 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

May 17 Millvale, PA Mr. Small's Theatre

May 18 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

May 19 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall *

May 20 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

May 22 Kansas City, MO The Record Bar

May 23 Oklahoma, OK 89th Street Collective

May 24 Dallas, TX Club Dada

May 25 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May 26 Austin, TX Barracuda