A$AP Rocky Tributes His Slain Brother In Mercedes-Benz Commerical

In the new campaign, the rapper pays tribute to his older brother Ricky, who was murdered when Rocky was just 13 years old. "You know growing up, I had this beat stuck in my head," Rocky narrates at the video's start.

"My brother moved on but, the beat came back, pulsing through every vein in my body. My older brother Ricky is responsible for me growing up and having 'real job,'" he concludes. Check out the intense clip here.