|
Bobby Blotzer's Version Of Ratt Recruits Ex-Quiet Riot Singer?
.
Days after it was revealed that former Adler's Appetite singer Seann Nicols had parted ways with Quiet Riot, it appears he may have new gig with another 80s band featuring one classic era member: Bobby Blotzer's version of Ratt. Blotzer posted audio of Nicols singing over a recording of a Ratt song along with the following lengthy message, "I see that an afternoon at a beach bar has taken on a life of its own out there regarding who is rumored to be in the frontman spot in Ratt. My wife and I were attending a friend's party in a small bar in Carlsbad, (down by San Diego) on Sunday, and hanging with some friends - jamming a few tunes on March 5th. "In July, when we were on the very successful Ratt tour of 2016, and we had a few dropouts, I moved swiftly to a great array of awesome friends and great players - we never skipped a beat. Not a day or a show fell. When the other guys dropped, I asked our then singer, 'are you going too?', because the road might not be as easy as everyone thought it might be. I was apprised by a great buddy of mine that he knew of a ripping lead singer. I told our then singer about him out of sheer honesty. And he replied to me as he did at every single show 'no, you know how much I appreciate being in this, I'm in for the long haul.' The last time I spoke to him was December 16th, Kentucky show. Great! We continued thru the year with 35 more shows, give or take. "This other lead singer guy sent me his voice singing over our Ratt songs with Pearcy's voice pulled out and him singing in place. Well, fking Hell, I was quite astonished to be honest. I stuck it out with the other singer, my word is real. But he knew there was someone in the wings. And the guy I met over the phone in July, ended up with our fellow touring band guys in Quiet Riot. Cool, way to go, I thought (also not knowing why our ex-bandmate Mr J. Pearl was gone from QR). "But, the music business is an incestuous small world. So, there you go. There is still a war waging but I'm not going to get into those specifics. I will, though, give you a little taste of what I was sent on the road in July 2016. I wish I had future vision then. Check this out. Ratt along with Seann Nicols at the helm = Cya in Ft. Yates on the 18th." Listen to the track here.
Blotzer posted audio of Nicols singing over a recording of a Ratt song along with the following lengthy message, "I see that an afternoon at a beach bar has taken on a life of its own out there regarding who is rumored to be in the frontman spot in Ratt. My wife and I were attending a friend's party in a small bar in Carlsbad, (down by San Diego) on Sunday, and hanging with some friends - jamming a few tunes on March 5th.
"In July, when we were on the very successful Ratt tour of 2016, and we had a few dropouts, I moved swiftly to a great array of awesome friends and great players - we never skipped a beat. Not a day or a show fell. When the other guys dropped, I asked our then singer, 'are you going too?', because the road might not be as easy as everyone thought it might be. I was apprised by a great buddy of mine that he knew of a ripping lead singer. I told our then singer about him out of sheer honesty. And he replied to me as he did at every single show 'no, you know how much I appreciate being in this, I'm in for the long haul.' The last time I spoke to him was December 16th, Kentucky show. Great! We continued thru the year with 35 more shows, give or take.
"This other lead singer guy sent me his voice singing over our Ratt songs with Pearcy's voice pulled out and him singing in place. Well, fking Hell, I was quite astonished to be honest. I stuck it out with the other singer, my word is real. But he knew there was someone in the wings. And the guy I met over the phone in July, ended up with our fellow touring band guys in Quiet Riot. Cool, way to go, I thought (also not knowing why our ex-bandmate Mr J. Pearl was gone from QR).
"But, the music business is an incestuous small world. So, there you go. There is still a war waging but I'm not going to get into those specifics. I will, though, give you a little taste of what I was sent on the road in July 2016. I wish I had future vision then. Check this out. Ratt along with Seann Nicols at the helm = Cya in Ft. Yates on the 18th." Listen to the track here.
• Original Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' Paintings For Sale
• Deep Purple Release 'All I Got Is You' Video
• Mastodon Streaming New Song 'Andromeda'
• Kids React To Guns N' 'Roses In Funny Online Video
• Video Of Metallica's 'Dream No More' Live Debut Goes Online
• Imagine Dragons Recruit Dolph Lundgren For 'Believer' Video
• Stone Sour Announce Rock On The Range Kick Off Party
• KISS Announce Their Own Brand Of Cola
• Chevelle Announce U.S. Summer Headline Tour
• Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Summer Tour
• Dream Evil Announce New Album 'Six'
• Toto Announce North American Summer Tour
• The Police's Andy Summers Announces New Album 'Triboluminescence'
• Linkin Park Have Hard Time With James Corden's 'Bandmate Game'
• Bobby Blotzer's Version Of Ratt Recruits Ex-Quiet Riot Singer?
• Singled Out: To Kill A King's The Problem With Evil
• Guns N' Roses Made History With MCG Concert
• Foreigner Celebrating 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Tickets
• Asia's John Wetton Tributes Shows To Include Steve Howe
• Korn And Stone Sour Announce Summer Tour
• Prince's Former Band The Revolution Extend Reunion Tour
• HIM Breaking Up After 26 Years Following Farewell Tour
• Metallica Share Video Of Jam With Iggy Pop
• Drake's 'More Life' To Be Released This Weekend?
• Ed Sheeran Forming A New Boy Band For Upcoming Tour
• Garth Brooks Revamps 'We Shall Be Free' Video For 25th Anniversary
• New Kids On The Block Announce New EP 'Thankful'
• Taylor Swift Super Saturday Concert Stream Released
• Adele Freaked Out At Concert Over Mosquito Bite
• Future Releases 'Use Me' Music Video
• Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley Others To Perform At ACM Awards
• Zayn Malik Teases New Music With New Online Video
• The xx Release 'Say Something Loving' Video
• Deadmau5 Slams Steve Aoki's 'Ghost In the Shell' Remix
• Paris Jackson Goes Behind The Scenes Of Her Acting Debut on 'Star'
• Chance the Rapper Pledges To Give $1 Million To Public Schools
• A$AP Rocky Tributes His Slain Brother In Mercedes-Benz Commerical
• Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Airport Scuffle
• Bench Warrant Issued For Rapper Azealia Banks
• Future Makes Chart History With Back To Back No. 1 Albums
• Remy Ma Blames Nicki Minaj For Starting Feud
• Chris Brown Reacts To Addiction and Anger Issues Report
• Adele Confirms She Is Married During Concert Performance
• Ariana Grande and John Legend Release 'Beauty and the Beast' Video
• Gorillaz Announce Demon Dayz Music Festival
• Country Star John Anderson Launches Acoustic Tour
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
• Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans
• Marty McKay - New York City Dreams
• Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.