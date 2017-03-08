Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Deadmau5 Slams Steve Aoki's 'Ghost In the Shell' Remix
03-08-2017
.
Deadmau5

(Radio.com) Deadmau5 isn't afraid to share his unflinching opinions with his rivals. A month after a Twitter feud with former collaborator Glenn Morrison, the DJ has shared his distaste for Steve Aoki's latest remix.

Aoki recently posted his new remix of the theme to Ghost In The Shell. "This is a big day for me," he wrote on Facebook. "Especially for teenage youth me when I first watched the anime Ghost In The Shell that planted the seeds for my imagination and obsession for Sci-fi android life AI singularity and later the blueprints towards my Neon Future ideology."

"Let me know what u think of my remix," he concluded. "I hope I did it justice." Longtime rival Deadmau5 shared his honest opinion and it wasn't a nice one. "Yeah well. I remixed Ghost In The Shell before it was cool," Deadmau5 wrote on Twitter. 'Which is actually kind of weird' because it was about that same time in 95-98 I did 'stuff I used to do'. Neat."

Read his complete thoughts Twitter followed by Aoki's remix here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Deadmau5 Music, DVDs, Books and more

Deadmau5 T-shirts and Posters

More Deadmau5 News

Deadmau5 Music
