Deadmau5 Slams Steve Aoki's 'Ghost In the Shell' Remix

Aoki recently posted his new remix of the theme to Ghost In The Shell. "This is a big day for me," he wrote on Facebook. "Especially for teenage youth me when I first watched the anime Ghost In The Shell that planted the seeds for my imagination and obsession for Sci-fi android life AI singularity and later the blueprints towards my Neon Future ideology."

"Let me know what u think of my remix," he concluded. "I hope I did it justice." Longtime rival Deadmau5 shared his honest opinion and it wasn't a nice one. "Yeah well. I remixed Ghost In The Shell before it was cool," Deadmau5 wrote on Twitter. 'Which is actually kind of weird' because it was about that same time in 95-98 I did 'stuff I used to do'. Neat."

Read his complete thoughts Twitter followed by Aoki's remix here.