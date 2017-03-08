Deep Purple Release 'All I Got Is You' Video

The clip features studio footage and images from the 97-minute movie documentary, "From Here To InFinite"; the movie is part of the limited CD+DVD edition of the album

"All I Got Is You" follows the project's lead track, "Time For Bedlam", as the second tune issued in advance of the April 7 release of the group's twentieth album.

The package delivers nine new tracks alongside a cover of The Doors' classic, "Roadhouse Blues." Deep Purple recorded "InFinite" last year in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, who also teamed up with them on 2013's "Now What?!"

"Working with Bob," says singer Ian Gillan, "he said 'I'd like to hear you just stretch out and play as you used to do .. and the way you play on stage.' Wow, it was like someone opened a door and we went through it - and it was just like the old days." Watch the new video here.