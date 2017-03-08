Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Summer Tour

They will be kicking things off in Bangor, Maine at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion on July 27th and will be concluding the tour on August 26th in Los Angeles at a still to be revealed venue.

Rancid's Tim Armstrong had the following comments and revealed details about the support acts for the summer outing, "Rancid is looking forward to hitting the road with our brothers the Dropkick Murphys.

"We will end the night with DKM and us playing songs together. Look out for The Bouncing Souls, The Selecter, Kevin Seconds and Jake Burns to be on certain shows. SEE YA IN THE PIT!"

Dropkick Murphys' Ken Casey adds, "This is a dream come true for Dropkick Murphys. Hopefully all the people coming to the shows will feel the same way. Rancid gave us our break - Tim signing us to his label, Lars producing our early albums...so much history and great memories. Now, literally sharing the stage together every night. This tour is going to destroy all others this summer!!!!"

From Boston To Berkeley Tour Dates:

7/27/17 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

7/28/17 - Montreal, QC - '77 (www.77Montreal.com)

7/29/17 - Toronto, ON - Echo Beach

7/30/17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/31/17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/2/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8/3/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier

8/4/17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/5/17 - Boston / Brockton, MA - Brockton Fairgrounds

8/6/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/8/17 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/9/17 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion

8/11/17 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park

8/12/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Saltair

8/13/17 - Nampa, ID - Idaho Center Amphitheatre

8/15/17 - Vancouver, BC - UBC Thunderbird Arena

8/16/17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater at Century Link Field Events Center

8/18/17 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach

8/19/17 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium

8/20/17 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek

8/22/17 - Chandler, AZ - Rawhide Event Center

8/24/17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park In The Park

8/25/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

8/26/17 - Los Angeles, CA - TBA