George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Michael passed away at his Oxfordshire area home on Christmas day last year at the age of 53. Senior coroner Darren Salter says that the music star had suffered from "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver."

Metro.co.uk published a detailed report that explains each condition. Here is a brief summery: Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) means that left ventricle, which is the heart's main pumping chamber, becomes enlarged and weakened thus reducing the heart's ability to pump blood.

Myocarditis is a condition where the heart muscle becomes inflamed and fatty liver is an above normal amount of fat in the organ (more than 5-10% of their liver weight, according to the report.)

The coroner issued the following statement about the Michael's death, "Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.

"As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."