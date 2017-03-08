Imagine Dragons Recruit Dolph Lundgren For 'Believer' Video

Directed by Matt Eastin, who previously directed Imagine Dragons' "On Top of the World" and "Roots" videos, the video also features actor Dolph Lundgren. Set in a cross between Tron and space, the psychedelic video finds lead singer Dan Reynolds preparing to fight Lundgren in a boxing match.

"Believer' is about finding a place of peace and self-confidence," Reynolds said. "The video depicts a man facing his inner self, the toughest critic of all while paying homage to some of the classic movies we grew up with." Watch the video here.