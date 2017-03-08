|
KISS Announce Their Own Brand Of Cola
.
KISS have announced that they are expanding their merchandise empire with the addition of a new brand of soft drinks that they will be calling KISS Destroyer Cola. Here is the official word from the band, "Rocket Fizz and KISS have reached a gigantic licensing and co-branding agreement. Rocket Fizz will be bottling and distributing worldwide Kiss soda pops, beginning with the Kiss Destroyer Cola. Rocket Fizz will also be producing Kiss and Rocket Fizz co-branded t-shirts and tin signs. "The KISS Destroyer Cola will be available in all Rocket Fizz stores in one-three weeks. When you feel like you want to 'rock and roll all nite and party every day' stop by a Rocket Fizz and pick up a super duper cool Kiss soda pop, tin sign, and t-shirt!"
Here is the official word from the band, "Rocket Fizz and KISS have reached a gigantic licensing and co-branding agreement. Rocket Fizz will be bottling and distributing worldwide Kiss soda pops, beginning with the Kiss Destroyer Cola. Rocket Fizz will also be producing Kiss and Rocket Fizz co-branded t-shirts and tin signs.
"The KISS Destroyer Cola will be available in all Rocket Fizz stores in one-three weeks. When you feel like you want to 'rock and roll all nite and party every day' stop by a Rocket Fizz and pick up a super duper cool Kiss soda pop, tin sign, and t-shirt!"
• Original Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' Paintings For Sale
• Deep Purple Release 'All I Got Is You' Video
• Mastodon Streaming New Song 'Andromeda'
• Kids React To Guns N' 'Roses In Funny Online Video
• Video Of Metallica's 'Dream No More' Live Debut Goes Online
• Imagine Dragons Recruit Dolph Lundgren For 'Believer' Video
• Stone Sour Announce Rock On The Range Kick Off Party
• KISS Announce Their Own Brand Of Cola
• Chevelle Announce U.S. Summer Headline Tour
• Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Summer Tour
• Dream Evil Announce New Album 'Six'
• Toto Announce North American Summer Tour
• The Police's Andy Summers Announces New Album 'Triboluminescence'
• Linkin Park Have Hard Time With James Corden's 'Bandmate Game'
• Bobby Blotzer's Version Of Ratt Recruits Ex-Quiet Riot Singer?
• Singled Out: To Kill A King's The Problem With Evil
• Guns N' Roses Made History With MCG Concert
• Foreigner Celebrating 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Tickets
• Asia's John Wetton Tributes Shows To Include Steve Howe
• Korn And Stone Sour Announce Summer Tour
• Prince's Former Band The Revolution Extend Reunion Tour
• HIM Breaking Up After 26 Years Following Farewell Tour
• Metallica Share Video Of Jam With Iggy Pop
• Drake's 'More Life' To Be Released This Weekend?
• Ed Sheeran Forming A New Boy Band For Upcoming Tour
• Garth Brooks Revamps 'We Shall Be Free' Video For 25th Anniversary
• New Kids On The Block Announce New EP 'Thankful'
• Taylor Swift Super Saturday Concert Stream Released
• Adele Freaked Out At Concert Over Mosquito Bite
• Future Releases 'Use Me' Music Video
• Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley Others To Perform At ACM Awards
• Zayn Malik Teases New Music With New Online Video
• The xx Release 'Say Something Loving' Video
• Deadmau5 Slams Steve Aoki's 'Ghost In the Shell' Remix
• Paris Jackson Goes Behind The Scenes Of Her Acting Debut on 'Star'
• Chance the Rapper Pledges To Give $1 Million To Public Schools
• A$AP Rocky Tributes His Slain Brother In Mercedes-Benz Commerical
• Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Airport Scuffle
• Bench Warrant Issued For Rapper Azealia Banks
• Future Makes Chart History With Back To Back No. 1 Albums
• Remy Ma Blames Nicki Minaj For Starting Feud
• Chris Brown Reacts To Addiction and Anger Issues Report
• Adele Confirms She Is Married During Concert Performance
• Ariana Grande and John Legend Release 'Beauty and the Beast' Video
• Gorillaz Announce Demon Dayz Music Festival
• Country Star John Anderson Launches Acoustic Tour
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
• Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans
• Marty McKay - New York City Dreams
• Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.