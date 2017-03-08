Singled Out: To Kill A King's The Problem With Evil

Some songs you have to chip away at for months or years even but this one arrived pretty much fully formed. I think it's quite a blunt track, certainly the verse doesn't move around much. A lot of it is just in supporting what the what the lyrics have to say.



The lyrics can be read like the shortest of short stories, it is that of a Preacher who has hit a crisis of faith. When seeing the evil in the world or even just the seemingly random acts of devastation he is struggling to reconcile that with an all loving, all powerful God. If he could then why wouldn't he step in? In short he runs up against The Problem of Evil, which I won't talk to you anymore about because you either know it and likely know more on the subject than me or you can google and very quickly surpass my limited knowledge on the arguments.



The arrangement with the band came very quickly too, I think after half a rehearsal the song was in a very recognisable form to what it is now. I guess it was just one of those times when everyone just got it. I do remember us talking about not going for any hooks in this. There is no need for hooks we said, It was more about building up and dropping down with the songs natural ebb and flow.



The place we ended up recording the track had this beautiful Hammond organ and we knew we had to get it on the track. We liked it so much that we added this outro section, a little breather section with just that and some field recordings. There was various bowing of cymbals and added percussion that our Producer and Band mate Ben Jackson encouraged us to try out. There was also the playing around with guitars sounds and different vocals mics but all in all it was a very effortless song to put together and it also felt very good to get it out.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!