Stone Sour Announce Rock On The Range Kick Off Party

The special live set will be taking place on May 18th at the Express Live! in Columbus, OH. General on sale tickets for the event will begin this Friday, March 10th at Noon EST at Ticketmaster and the festival's website.

The kick off party happens on the eve of the launch the annual music festival which will be taking over MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, OH on May 19, 20 and 21 and will feature performances from The Offspring, Volbeat, Primus, Bush, +LIVE+, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Seether, Coheed and Cambria, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Taking Back Sunday, Of Mice & Men, and more. Find additional details here.