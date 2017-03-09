Ace Frehley Sees 'Good Odds' For KISS Reunion

Frehley did reunite with Stanley last year when the guitarist invited Paul to make a guest appearance on his covers album "Origins Vol. 1" and since then Ace been asked numerous times about his possible return to KISS.

Ace is careful to point out that there have been no discussions with the group about him rejoining but he remains optimistic about the possibility. He was recently interview by Kazagastão in Brazil and asked if there was a chance of a reunion and he said, "I haven't heard anything. But if I were a betting man, I'd say maybe 50-50. That's good odds."

The guitarist was asked about his relationship with Stanley and said, "Yeah, we're good friends". Ace then revealed that he and Gene Simmons recently reconnected, "I just saw Gene about a month ago. He came to my concert in Los Angeles. He hung out all night. [He was] very, very, very friendly. He was great with everybody." Check out the full interview here.

Paul Stanley told Billboard last month that he was not interested in getting the original lineup of KISS back together. When he was asked about the possibility, he responded "No. And that's not coming from any place of animosity. I sang on Ace's most recent album and did a video with him. I have the connection and the reconnection and to celebrate the good things we've done together is terrific.

"The band as it is - I've played with Eric Singer for, I think, 25 years and Tommy's been in the band probably 15 years at this point. I have no thoughts of re-visiting the past.

"With that said, I am happy to enhance or do whatever I can for anyone who has helped put me where I am, but that doesn't include getting hitched again to somebody I unhitched from."