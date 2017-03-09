Black Sabbath Confirm 'The End' Of The Band

Members of the group billed The End Tour as the group's retirement from touring and guitarist Tony Iommi left the door open to playing together again, telling Planet Rock following their final hometown shows, "I don't think we've ruled anything out apart from me not wanting to tour any more on that scale, but who knows, we may do something.

He was responding to a question about the band recording again. He continued, "We haven't spoken about it. That's another thing - we haven't talked about anything, really, that's to do with what's going to happen afterwards. But I'm sure something can happen somewhere."

Fast forward to Wednesday (March 8th) and the band shared an image on their social media that shows their classic logo with 1968 - 2017 written below it and the posts were captioned with the hashtag "#The End". See the post here.