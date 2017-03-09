Geddy Lee and Jon Anderson To Perform At Yes' Rock Hall Induction

Anderson tells Billboard that Lee will join Yes for a performance of their 1971 classic, "Roundabout", in place of the late Chris Squire, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 67 from Acute Erythroid Leukemia (AEL).

"Chris is going to be there in spirit," says Anderson. "He always believed that we should have been in the Hall of Fame 10, 29 years ago. It wasn't high on my agenda; 'It happens when it happens' was my mantra. But we know Chris will be there in spirit, in energy. I loved the guy very much Without him I wouldn't be here, that's for sure.

"And I can't believe it's nearly 50 years ago when me and Chris started the band. You think you're gonna be together two, three years maybe, if you're lucky, and here we are. Yes' music is still surviving." Read more here.