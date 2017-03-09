Hinder, Nonpoint and Nine Shrines Announce U.S. Tour

The spring tour is scheduled to get underway on April 26th in Birmingham, AL at Zydeco and will be wrapping up on May 27th in Wilmington, NC at the Throne Theater.

Hinder's Cody Hanson had this to say about the trek, "We're super excited to be going out with our good friends in Nonpoint. We've been in the studio working on a new album for over a year now and we can't wait to introduce some new music and see all of our friends out on the road. This is going to be a blast!"

Hinder, Nonpoint and Nine Shrines Tour Dates:

4/26 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

4/28 - Jackson, MS - The Hideaway

4/29 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse

4/30 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

5/02 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5/04 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

5/05 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5/06 - Dallas, TX - Trees

5/08 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

5/10 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

5/11 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

5/15 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

5/18 - Libertyville, IL - Austin's Fuel Room

5/19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5/20 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

5/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

5/26 - Fredericksburg, VA - Hard Times Four Mile Fork

5/27 - Wilmington, NC - Throne Theater