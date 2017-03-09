|
Hinder, Nonpoint and Nine Shrines Announce U.S. Tour
.
Hinder have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring for a U.S. tour that will also feature Nonpoint and Nine Shrines and they are planning additional summer dates. The spring tour is scheduled to get underway on April 26th in Birmingham, AL at Zydeco and will be wrapping up on May 27th in Wilmington, NC at the Throne Theater. Hinder's Cody Hanson had this to say about the trek, "We're super excited to be going out with our good friends in Nonpoint. We've been in the studio working on a new album for over a year now and we can't wait to introduce some new music and see all of our friends out on the road. This is going to be a blast!" Hinder, Nonpoint and Nine Shrines Tour Dates:
Hinder, Nonpoint and Nine Shrines Tour Dates:
