Krokus Stream House Of The Rising Sun From New Covers Album

The band has revealed the first track from the effort with an online stream of their version of The Animals' "House Of The Rising Sun" which can be heard here.

The album will also feature the band's renditions of famed songs from Queen, Black Sabbath, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Steppenwolf, Led Zeppelin, Spencer Davis Group and more and will include an original song as a bonus track.

Krokus Big Rocks Tracklisting:

1. N.I.B. (originally by Black Sabbath)

2. Tie Your Mother Down (originally by Queen)

3. My Generation (originally by The Who)

4. Wild Thing (originally by The Troggs)

5. The House Of The Rising Sun (originally by The Animals)

6. Rockin' In The Free World (originally by Neil Young)

7. Gimme Some Lovin' (originally by Spencer Davis Group)

8. Whole Lotta Love (originally by Led Zeppelin)

9. Summertime Blues (originally by Eddie Cochran)

10. Born To Be Wild (originally by Steppenwolf)

11. Quinn The Eskimo (originally by Bob Dylan)

12. Jumpin' Jack Flash (originally by The Rolling Stones)

13. Backseat Rock N' Roll (Krokus original recording)