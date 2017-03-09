Moonspell Begin Work On New Concept Album

They revealed that they are currently working on pre-production on the effort at their home studios in Portugal with John Phipps and expect to release the effort later this year.

We were sent these details about the album's concept: "the band has developed a lyrical concept that looks into the death and rebirth of Lisbon and how the disaster changed Religion, Politics and Philosophy in the whole of Europe. The surprise is that the album will be fully sung in Portuguese."

Frontman Fernando had this to say, "We fell in love with the concept and made perfect sense to sing it in our national language, Portuguese. I guess we were just waiting for the right opportunity to work on such an album.

"Musically it will be heavier than Extinct. It will be earthshaking but also very detailed with orchestrations and percussion as we want people to relive the Lisbon of the 18th century.

"Singing it in Portuguese, allowed me to find a different expression as a vocalist and my job is to be the survivor of the Earthquake, roaming the ruins and telling you all about it."