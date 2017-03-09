Obituary Stream New Song And Announce U.S. Headline Tour

The new track can be streamed here and it arrives as the band has announced a new headline tour of the U.S. this May that will feature support from Gruesome.

The trek will be kicking off on May 11th in Pensacola, FL at the Vinyl Music Hall and will wrap up on the 21st in 21 Richmond, VA at the Broadberry.

Prior to the headline tour, Obituary will be hitting the road with Kreator, Horrendous and Midnight for North American road trip that will begin on March 17th in Charlotte, NC at the Underground.

Obituary Headline Tour Dates:

May 11 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

May 12 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone

May 13 Birmingham, AL Syndicate Lounge

May 14 Nashville, TN Exit/In

May 16 Louisville, KY Trixie's

May 17 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

May 18 Washington, DC Rock and Roll Hotel

May 19 Amityville, NY Amityville Music Hall

May 20 Hartford, CT Webster Theatre

May 21 Richmond, VA Broadberry

Spring Tour With Kreator, Midnight, Horrendous:

Mar 17 Charlotte, NC Underground

Mar 18 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Mar 19 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

Mar 20 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Mar 21 Houston, TX House of Blues

Mar 22 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Mar 24 Phoenix, AZ Club Red

Mar 25 Santa Ana, CA Observatory

Mar 26 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Mar 27 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater

Mar 28 Seattle, WA Neptune

Mar 29 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theater

Mar 21 Calgary, AB MacEwan Ballroom

Apr 01 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

Apr 04 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

Apr 06 Minneapolis, MN Cabooze

Apr 07 Chicago, IL House of Blues

Apr 11 Toronto, ON Opera House

Apr 12 Montreal, QC Club Soda

Apr 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Apr 14 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Apr 15 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts



Summer Festivals:

Jun 18 Clisson, FR Hellfest 2017

Jul 15 Dunaújváros, HU Rock Maraton 2017

Aug 6 Corroios, PT VOA Heavy Rock Fest

Aug 12 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Festival 2017

Aug 13 Derbyshire, UK Bloodstock

Aug 17 Dinkelsbühl, DE Summer Breeze 2017