Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Obituary Stream New Song And Announce U.S. Headline Tour
03-09-2017
.
Obituary

Obituary have released an online stream of their new track "A Lesson In Vengeance." The song comes from the group's forthcoming self-titled album, which will hit stores next Friday, March 17th.

The new track can be streamed here and it arrives as the band has announced a new headline tour of the U.S. this May that will feature support from Gruesome.

The trek will be kicking off on May 11th in Pensacola, FL at the Vinyl Music Hall and will wrap up on the 21st in 21 Richmond, VA at the Broadberry.

Prior to the headline tour, Obituary will be hitting the road with Kreator, Horrendous and Midnight for North American road trip that will begin on March 17th in Charlotte, NC at the Underground.

Obituary Headline Tour Dates:
May 11 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
May 12 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone
May 13 Birmingham, AL Syndicate Lounge
May 14 Nashville, TN Exit/In
May 16 Louisville, KY Trixie's
May 17 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater
May 18 Washington, DC Rock and Roll Hotel
May 19 Amityville, NY Amityville Music Hall
May 20 Hartford, CT Webster Theatre
May 21 Richmond, VA Broadberry

Spring Tour With Kreator, Midnight, Horrendous:
Mar 17 Charlotte, NC Underground
Mar 18 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
Mar 19 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
Mar 20 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
Mar 21 Houston, TX House of Blues
Mar 22 Dallas, TX House of Blues
Mar 24 Phoenix, AZ Club Red
Mar 25 Santa Ana, CA Observatory
Mar 26 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
Mar 27 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater
Mar 28 Seattle, WA Neptune
Mar 29 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theater
Mar 21 Calgary, AB MacEwan Ballroom
Apr 01 Edmonton, AB Union Hall
Apr 04 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
Apr 06 Minneapolis, MN Cabooze
Apr 07 Chicago, IL House of Blues
Apr 11 Toronto, ON Opera House
Apr 12 Montreal, QC Club Soda
Apr 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
Apr 14 New York, NY Irving Plaza
Apr 15 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

Summer Festivals:
Jun 18 Clisson, FR Hellfest 2017
Jul 15 Dunaújváros, HU Rock Maraton 2017
Aug 6 Corroios, PT VOA Heavy Rock Fest
Aug 12 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Festival 2017
Aug 13 Derbyshire, UK Bloodstock
Aug 17 Dinkelsbühl, DE Summer Breeze 2017

advertisement

Obituary Music, DVDs, Books and more

Obituary T-shirts and Posters

More Obituary News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Obituary Stream New Song And Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Obituary Announce New Album and Release Teaser Video

Obituary, Decapitated and Brujeria Added To Bloodstock

Obituary Finish Recording New Album And Eye March Release

Obituary Announce 'Ten Thousand Ways To Die' Album, Stream Song

Exodus, Obituary, Prong And King Parrot Tour Announced

Frank Watkins (Obituary and Gogoroth) Dead At 47

Napalm Death, Carcass, Obituary, Voivod and Herod Tour Expanded

Chris Jericho Forms New Supergroup With Obituary and Death Members

Carcass, Obituary, Napalm Death, Voivod Lead Deathcrusher Tour


More Stories for Obituary

Obituary Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge Discussing Reunion Options?- Geddy Lee and Jon Anderson To Perform At Yes' Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Confirm 'The End' Of The Band- more

George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed- Original Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' Paintings For Sale- Deep Purple Release 'All I Got Is You' Video- Mastodon Streaming New Song- more

Guns N' Roses Made History With MCG Concert- Foreigner Celebrating 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Tickets- Asia's John Wetton Tributes Shows To Include Steve Howe- more

Page Too:
Woman Claims Louis Tomlinson Punched Her In The Face- Azealia Banks Arrest Warrant Canceled- Vic Mensa Arrested For Felony Gun Charge- Ed Sheeran Tour- more

Backstreet Boys To Join Florida Georgia Line At Stadium Shows- Drake's 'More Life' To Be Released This Weekend?- Ed Sheeran Forming A New Boy Band For Upcoming Tour- more

Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Airport Scuffle- Bench Warrant Issued For Rapper Azealia Banks- Future Makes Chart History With Back To Back No. 1 Albums- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge Discussing Reunion Options?

Geddy Lee and Jon Anderson To Perform At Yes' Rock Hall Induction

Black Sabbath Confirm 'The End' Of The Band

Ace Frehley Sees 'Good Odds' For KISS Reunion

Spinal Tap Hit Too Close To Home For Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

At The Gates Lose Founding Member and Begin New Album

Foreigner's Lou Gramm and Mick Jones In The Studio For 40th Anniversary

Riverside Announce Towards The Blue Horizon Comeback Tour

Bad Company Announce Reissues For Two Classic Albums

Krokus Stream House Of The Rising Sun From New Covers Album

Hinder, Nonpoint and Nine Shrines Announce U.S. Tour

Obituary Stream New Song And Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Moonspell Begin Work On New Concept Album

The Shins Giving Away Their First Touring Van To Lucky Fan

Eyehategod's Mike Williams Updates Fans On Transplant Recovery

Dope Release Video For Cover Of Ministry's 'Theives'

The Obsessed Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Seafoam Green Stream New Song 'Down The River'

Singled Out: Dozer TX's Fixated

George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Original Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' Paintings For Sale

Deep Purple Release 'All I Got Is You' Video

Mastodon Streaming New Song 'Andromeda'

Kids React To Guns N' 'Roses In Funny Online Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Woman Claims Louis Tomlinson Punched Her In The Face

Azealia Banks Arrest Warrant Canceled

Vic Mensa Arrested For Felony Gun Charge

Ed Sheeran Announces North American Tour

Charli XCX Reveals Number 1 Angel Mixtape Details

George Michael's Boyfriend Responds To Cause of Death Revelation

'La La Land' Live in Concert Tour Announced

Depeche Mode Surprise Lucky Fans With Private Show

Joey Feek's Album 'If Not For You' Set For Release

Against Me! Release 'Haunting, Haunted, Haunts' Video

Remy Ma Offers To End Nicki Minaj Beef

Steve Aoki Confirms Working With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui

Lady Gaga Featured In RuPaul's 'Drag Race' Promo

Backstreet Boys To Join Florida Georgia Line At Stadium Shows

Drake's 'More Life' To Be Released This Weekend?

Ed Sheeran Forming A New Boy Band For Upcoming Tour

Garth Brooks Revamps 'We Shall Be Free' Video For 25th Anniversary

New Kids On The Block Announce New EP 'Thankful'

Taylor Swift Super Saturday Concert Stream Released

Adele Freaked Out At Concert Over Mosquito Bite

Future Releases 'Use Me' Music Video

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley Others To Perform At ACM Awards

Zayn Malik Teases New Music With New Online Video

The xx Release 'Say Something Loving' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.