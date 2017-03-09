Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Dozer TX's Fixated
03-09-2017
Dozer TX

Dozer TX will be releasing their sophomore EP "Centerpiece" tomorrow (March 10th) and to celebrate we asked Kevin Cale to tell us about the single "Fixated". Here is the story:

This song is about a girl. I know that's cliché and sort of lame, but it is what it is. I was completely 100% head over heels for this girl and she seemed like she felt the same about me. She led me on for quite a while before dumping me on Halloween. Around this time we were working on recording our split with nominee and in the middle of writing Centerpiece and I was stressed beyond belief. The last thing I needed was a heartbreak. I had a full plate as it was and then something like that comes along and makes everything worse. I was depressed, anxious and felt like nothing was worth it anymore. My confidence was basically nothing and I felt like I was stuck in this rut.

My relationship issues that I was having at the time shaped the content of the song. I thought to myself how many times i had been in this situation before. This time I decided I was going to learn from it and for me, the best way to learn something and remember it is to write a song. I didn't need to feel anxious or sad or even upset over this because I knew I would learn from it. In the end, I got out alive, I learned a lesson and I moved on. I feel like this song is a monument to moving on and not being worried about how it will turn out.

Eli came up with all the music for this song and that's not usually the way we write. Someone usually writes a riff or a part that sounds cool and we sort of build around that but Eli took it upon himself to write all the parts and demo it himself with his computer at home. That made it incredibly simple for me and Miles to come in and put lyrics and a melody over top of it. Suddenly I wasn't as depressed or anxious anymore. I had found an outlet for my feelings and sometimes that's all you need.

This song is about trying to be yourself again after someone rips your heart out. You must keep your distance from the things that hurt you but you should never forget it. You need to learn from your mistakes and move on. It takes persistence but is worth it in the end. Never let anyone feel like you're not worth it. Those people need to be cut from your life.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

