Steve Aoki Confirms Working With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui

"We're definitely working on stuff in the studio and I want to nail it," Aoki told Billboard. "She's one of my favorite singers, so for me it's really exciting to work with her because I really love her ideas and we're on the same page about so many different things that it's going to be an exciting record that we do together…. Expect the unexpected."

Since Camila Cabello's surprise departure last year, the remaining members of Fifth Harmony have moved forward together and as individuals. Ally Brooke has embarked on songwriting sessions and released some solo efforts on social media. It seems that Jauregui is not far behind with her upcoming Aoki collaboration.

The DJ reiterated his promise for the new material: "It's going to be something people won't expect." Watch Aoki's interview here.