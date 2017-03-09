The Obsessed Announce U.S. Spring Tour

The band have recruited Karma To Burn to be direct support on the tour which will be kicking off on April 12th at Cattive in Pittsburgh, PA and wrapping up on May 20th at Otto Bar in Baltimore, MD.

The Obsessed have also announced a special album release show which will be taking place at King Fu Necktie in Philadelphia, PA on April 10th. They will be doing a string of west coast shows with Weedeater and Primitive Man.



The Obsessed Tour Dates:

4/08/2017 King Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA [info] * Record Release Show

w/ Karma To Burn:

4/12/2017 Cattive - Pittsburgh, PA

4/14/2017 Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

4/15/2017 Berserker IV (The Crofoot) - Pontiac, MI (no Karma To Burn)

4/17/2017 5th Quarter - Indianapolis, IN +

4/18/2017 Riot Room - Kansas City, MO +

4/19/2017 Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL +

4/20/2017 Fubar - St. Louis, MO +

4/21/2017 Rock Island Brewing Co. - Rock Island, IL +

4/23/2017 Hi-Dive - Denver, CO +

4/24/2017 Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT +

4/25/2017 Neurolux - Boise, ID +

4/26/2017 Shakedown - Bellingham, WA +

4/27/2017 Highline - Seattle, WA ** +

4/28/2017 Star Theater - Portland, OR ** +

4/29/2017 Starlite - Sacramento, CA ** +

4/30/2017 DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA ** +

5/01/2017 Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA ** +

5/02/2017 Club Red - Mesa, AZ

5/03/2017 Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

5/04/2017 Three Links - Dallas, TX

5/05/2017 Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

5/07/2017 Korova - San Antonio, TX

5/08/2017 Siberia - New Orleans, LA

5/09/2017 The Jinx - Savannah, GA

5/10/2017 Hideaway - Johnson City, TN

5/11/2017 EARL - Atlanta, GA

5/12/2017 Gramps - Miami, FL

5/13/2017 Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

5/14/2017 Pour House - Raleigh, NC

5/16/2017 Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

5/17/2017 ONCE Ballroom - Boston, MA

5/18/2017 Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

5/19/2017 The Ballroom at Outer Space - New Hanover, CT

5/20/2017 Otto Bar - Baltimore, MD

# w/ Lo-Pan

& No Karma To Burn

** w/ Weedeater, Primitive Man

+ w/ Fatso Jetson