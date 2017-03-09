The Shins Giving Away Their First Touring Van To Lucky Fan

The band had these details: "we're giving away our first van - a 1990 Ford 350 Clubwagon. We bought it with our first advance from @SubPop and toured the country in it for years. Now we've cherried it out and want one of YOU to keep the journey alive.

"Go to TheShins.com/van to enter, record a video of you or your band covering a track from Heartworms and then upload using #ShinsVanContest. Contest ends April 4 at 11:59PM PST."

The band also released a video that tells the story of the van. Watch it here.