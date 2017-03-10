Anderson .Paak Shares Teaser For New Album

In his Instagram post, .Paak shares, 'Freedom means no fear. Being fearless and being able to express is freedom. When I'm on the drums that's like freedom for me."

He also talks about the spirituality of writing songs. "I feel I'm closer to God when I do music, so I feel like I can do extraordinary things." The multi-instrumentalist recently teamed up with Grammy winner Pharrell Williams to cover Thundercat's 'Them Changes" via Pharrell's OTHERtone Radio Show. Read more here.