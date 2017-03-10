Backup Planet and The Heavy Pets Announce Spring Tour

The U.S. coheadlining trek, which they are calling The Heavy Planet Tour, is scheduled to begin on March 17th in in Gainesville, FL at the High Dive and will wrap up on April 30th in New Orleans, LA at Gasa Gasa.

Backup Planet have also booked some stand-alone dates along the trek including shows in Charleston, Huntsville, Macon, Savannah, Houston and Dallas. See all of the dates below:



The Heavy Planet Tour Dates:

3/17 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive

3/18 - St. Augustine, FL - Cafe Eleven

3/26 - Dunedin, FL - Dunedin Brewery Spring Beer Fest

3/29 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

3/30 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge

3/31 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

4/1 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

4/3 - Washington, DC - Gypsy Sally's

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy Philly

4/15 - Syracuse, NY - Funk'n'Waffles

4/18 - Allston, MA - Wonder Bar

4/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

4/20 - Bridgeport, CT - The Acoustic

4/21 - Albany, NY - The Hollow

4/22 - Burlington, VT - Nectar's

4/23 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

4/26 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House

4/27 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

4/28 - Chattanooga, TN - Revelry Room

4/29 - Jackson, MS - Martin's

4/30 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

Backup Planet Solo Shows

3/19 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

3/23 - Huntsville, AL - The Downstairs Connector

3/24 - Macon, GA - The Hummingbird

3/25 - Savannah, GA - Barrelhouse South

5/2 - Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe

5/4 - Dallas, TX - Sundown At Granada