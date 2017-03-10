Diddy To Premiere Bad Boy Documentary at Tribeca Film Festival

The Live Nation Production, directed by Daniel Kaufman, gives viewers an insider's look at Bad Boy Entertainment's 20-year history, from the brand's beginnings in Harlem and Brooklyn to its influence on pop culture, fashion, and music. It also covers the tragic murder of Biggie Smalls.

The film follows Sean Combs as he goes about reuniting the Bad Boy artists for their epic two-night anniversary show in 2015 at Barclays Center in honor of Notorious B.I.G. Read more here.