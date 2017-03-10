Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Drake Wore Kanye West Mask At Recent Concert
03-10-2017
Drake

(Radio.com) Drake and Kanye West have a complicated relationship: On one hand, two of hip-hop's most influential rappers keep trying to collaborate (remember the ill-fated "Pop Style?").

On the other, Kanye's outbursts make it very hard. The pair serve as both peers and foils to one another: Drake's focused, organized ascent to the top versus Kanye West's peaks and valleys of creative, personal and public turmoil.

Given the context, it's sort of funny that Drake wore a fan-made Kanye mask during a recent show in Copenhagen, Denmark Tuesday night. The "Hotline Bling" rapper accepted the gift and made a quick joke about his new accessory.

"I got the Yeezy mask now," Drake said in a fan video. "Ya'll can't f— with me tonight, now." Check it out here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

