Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup

The headline performance at the event will feature the debut of Roadcase Royale, the new band formed by Heart's Nancy Wilson and features Liv Warfield from Prince's New Power Generation.

The benefit will also include former Guns N' Roses members Steven Adler and Gilby Clarke, Alice in Chains stars Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez, as well as Rudy Sarzo of Ozzy Osbourne/Dio/Quiet Riot/Whitesnake fame and Foreigner's Jeff Pilson.

The special event will be hosted by Bill Burr (Breaking Bad/Date Night) and Craig Gass (Sex in the City/Howard Stern Show) and will be taking place on Saturday, March 25th at The Los Angeles Theatre with a mission "to raise awareness and educate the public about multiple sclerosis, while raising money build the first of many MS resource centers across the Nation and outreach program services."

Additional performers include James Lomenzo (John Fogerty), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Dug Pinnick (Kings-X), Robert Sarzo (Hurricane), Scotti Hill (Skid Row), Phil Buckman (Fuel), Matt Starr (Ace Frehley), Rodger Carter (John 5), Bruce Watson (Foreigner), Joe Retta (Sweet), Anthony "Tiny" Biuso (Cadillac Tramps), Howie Simon (Nelson), Marty O'brien (Lita Ford), Shawn Duncan (Odin), Michael Bluestein (Foreigner), John Allen (Bagpipe Badass) and more. Find additional details here.