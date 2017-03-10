Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Halsey Gets Naked For New Album Announcement
03-10-2017
(Radio.com) Pop singer Halsey has announced that her upcoming sophomore will be called Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. She spread the news in a tweet that included a photo of her naked from the side, covering her left breast with her left arm.

The new project is scheduled to be released in June. The singer's debut album, Badlands, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and has sold 1.14 million albums according to Nielsen Music. Almost half of those were from physical album sales.

The artist, who had an acting cameo on Cameron Crowe's Roadies in 2016, has also achieved notable success with her feature on The Chainsmokers' "Closer." See her post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

