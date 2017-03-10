Halsey Gets Naked For New Album Announcement

The new project is scheduled to be released in June. The singer's debut album, Badlands, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and has sold 1.14 million albums according to Nielsen Music. Almost half of those were from physical album sales.

The artist, who had an acting cameo on Cameron Crowe's Roadies in 2016, has also achieved notable success with her feature on The Chainsmokers' "Closer." See her post here.