Runway Models Pay Tribute To George Michael At Paris Fashion Week

For the finale of Stella McCartney's collection, the models assembled on the runway in a circle, arms raised and repeatedly chanted, "Faith. Love." In addition, Natalia Vodianova danced in her front-row seat. Throughout the presentation the crowd cheered loudly in appreciation.

Michael, whose "Freedom" video featured fashion models Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, died December 25 at age 53. Watch the spirited tribute here.