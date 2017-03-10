|
Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album
.
Classic and progressive rock supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra have announced that they will be releasing their third studio album, entitled "Amber Galactic" on May 19th. The group features member of Soilwork and Arch Enemy and the new album was recorded at Handsome Hard Studio in Lund, Sweden. Frontman Björn Strid had this to say about the new effort: "'Amber Galactic' was made during late nights and way too early mornings, when sometimes, in the corner of your eye, you can catch a glimpse of another dimension, where all the women are heartbroken space commanders in evening gowns, the champagne is always free and the drugs won't hurt you. "We wanted to create more than just a listening experience, instead we want it to be an alternative reality. We hope that after listening to Amber Galactic, you'll be wide-eyed, horny and slightly drunk." Guitarist David Andersson adds: "Musicianship in itself is not interesting, neither are the technical aspects of creating music. The ideas and visions behind the music are the only things really worthy of in-depth discussions. We've all reached a point where we can all pretty much play and sing whatever we want. "We didn't talk much about chord changes or amplifiers during the recording sessions. But we spent a lot of time discussing Kierkegaard's concept of anxiety, different vintages of sparkling wine, the psychoacoustic aspects of modulation, the innate superiority of women and why a pearl necklace always look better when whoever wears it has a bored expression on her face."
The group features member of Soilwork and Arch Enemy and the new album was recorded at Handsome Hard Studio in Lund, Sweden. Frontman Björn Strid had this to say about the new effort:
"'Amber Galactic' was made during late nights and way too early mornings, when sometimes, in the corner of your eye, you can catch a glimpse of another dimension, where all the women are heartbroken space commanders in evening gowns, the champagne is always free and the drugs won't hurt you.
"We wanted to create more than just a listening experience, instead we want it to be an alternative reality. We hope that after listening to Amber Galactic, you'll be wide-eyed, horny and slightly drunk."
Guitarist David Andersson adds: "Musicianship in itself is not interesting, neither are the technical aspects of creating music. The ideas and visions behind the music are the only things really worthy of in-depth discussions. We've all reached a point where we can all pretty much play and sing whatever we want.
"We didn't talk much about chord changes or amplifiers during the recording sessions. But we spent a lot of time discussing Kierkegaard's concept of anxiety, different vintages of sparkling wine, the psychoacoustic aspects of modulation, the innate superiority of women and why a pearl necklace always look better when whoever wears it has a bored expression on her face."
• Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup
• Slipknot's Late Bassist Paul Gray Items Being Auctioned
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Celebrates One Year Of Being Cancer Free
• Linkin Park Release 'Heavy' Video Featuring Kiiara
• U2 Expand 'The Joshua Tree' For 30th Anniversary Reissue
• Kid Rock Announces American Badass Grill
• Warrant Announce New Album 'Louder Harder Faster'
• 'American Pie' Singer Don McLean Hit With Protective Order From Ex
• Diego's Umbrella Streaming Full New Album 'Edjka'
• Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band TV Special Announced
• Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Releases 'Ten Miles Wide' Video
• Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album
• Bratana Release New Video Featuring Cypress Hill's Sen Dog
• Life Of Agony Launch A History Of Agony
• Backup Planet and The Heavy Pets Announce Spring Tour
• Taylor Swift Details Her Friendship With Ed Sheeran
• Halsey Gets Naked For New Album Announcement
• Lorde Releases An Emotional New Song Called 'Liability'
• Drake Wore Kanye West Mask At Recent Concert
• 2 Chainz Releases New Tracks, 'It's a Vibe' and 'Smartphone'
• Justin Timberlake Reveals His Pick For Album of the Year
• Anderson .Paak Shares Teaser For New Album
• Rick Ross Teases 'Trap Trap Trap' Featuring Wale and Young Thug
• Diddy To Premiere Bad Boy Documentary at Tribeca Film Festival
• Julia Michaels Releases 'Issues' Music Video
• Bill Murray And Paul Shaffer Release Animated Happy Street Video
• Runway Models Pay Tribute To George Michael At Paris Fashion Week
• Kesha Says Eating Disorder Threatened Her Life
• Singled Out: K Phillips' Dark Wonder
• Woman Claims Louis Tomlinson Punched Her In The Face
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.