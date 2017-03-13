AFI Announce New American Leg Of The Blood Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 2nd at The National in Richmond, VA and will conclude the weekend of June 22nd in Montebello, Canada at the Amnesia Rockfest.

The band has also announced some early spring live dates including the When We Were Young Fest in Santa Ana, California that will also feature Morrissey, Cage The Elephant and more, followed by several shows with the Deftones in the UK.



AFI Tour dates:

April 8 Santa Ana, CA When We Were Young Fest

May 5 London, UK Alexandra Palace w/ Deftones

May 6 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo w/Deftones

May 7 Glasgow, UK SECC w/Deftones

June 2 Richmond, VA The National

June 3 Pittsburgh, PA The Stage AE

June 2- June 4 Cincinnati, OH Bunbury Music Festival

June 6 Norfolk, VA The Norva

June 7 Hartford, CT Webster Theater

June 10 Derby, UK Download Festival

June 15-June 18 Dover, NE Firefly Music Festival

June 17 Providence, RI Lupos Heartbreak Hotel

June 18 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

June 20 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

June 21 Portland, ME Aura

June 22-25 Montebello, Canada Amnesia Rockfest