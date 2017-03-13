|
Boston's Tom Scholz Honored By City For His 70th Birthday
.
Boston founder Tom Scholz received a special "Certificate of Recognition" from his band's namesake city to celebrate his 70th birthday last Friday (March 10th). The city of Boston's mayor Marty Walsh issued the proclamation which reads, "In honor of your 70th birthday and In appreciation of your service as an engineer, musician and philanthropist, we thank you for being a dedicated resident of the City of Boston. "You have brought Boston's spirit to people across the globe, from Toledo to Tokyo, where fans are welcomed to 'Boston' through music. On behalf of the City of Boston, thank you for dedicating your life to serving others and making the world a better place." See a photo of the honor here.
The city of Boston's mayor Marty Walsh issued the proclamation which reads, "In honor of your 70th birthday and In appreciation of your service as an engineer, musician and philanthropist, we thank you for being a dedicated resident of the City of Boston.
"You have brought Boston's spirit to people across the globe, from Toledo to Tokyo, where fans are welcomed to 'Boston' through music. On behalf of the City of Boston, thank you for dedicating your life to serving others and making the world a better place." See a photo of the honor here.
• Metallica Recruit Hip-Hop Star For North American Tour
• Pearl Jam Invite Former Members To Rock Hall Induction
• David Bowie Previously Unreleased Albums Set For RSD
• Mick Jagger Guests On Brad Paisley's New Album
• Quiet Riot Delay Album To Add James Durbin Vocals
• Boston's Tom Scholz Honored By City For His 70th Birthday
• Bauhaus Icon Peter Murphy Announces Special Residency Shows
• Today Is The Day Stream Two Rare Tracks From Upcoming Reissue
• Steve Hackett Release 'Behind The Smoke' Video
• AFI Announce New American Leg Of The Blood Tour
• Eric Clapton Live With JJ Cale Released on Blu-Ray and DVD
• Mindless Self Indulgence's Jimmy Urine Streams New Single
• Chris Cornell Streams New Song 'The Promise'
• Jack White Has Bowling Ball Dedicated To Bob Dylan
• Singled Out: Edge Of Paradise's Alive
• Drake Confirms 'More Life' Release Date
• James Blunt And Ed Sheeran Made Up Face Slashing Story
• Nicki Minaj Surprises Fans With Release Of Three New Tracks
• Margo Price Wins 2017 American Music Prize
• Zac Brown Band Stream New Single 'Real Thing'
• Dolly Parton's Cartoon Chicken Performance Preview Goes Online
• 311 Streaming New Song 'Too Much To Think'
• Old Dominion Share New Song 'No Such Thing as a Broken Heart'
• K.Flay Sends A Message With Her New Single 'High Enough'
• Lorde Talks New Album 'Melodrama' And Song 'Liability'
• New Politics Release Surprise New Track 'One Of Us'
• Dr. Luke's Legal Team Want To Depose Kesha Fan
• Jennifer Lopez Now Rumored To Be Involved With Alex Rodriguez
• Elton John Unable To Get His Gangster Rap Fix
• Carrie Underwood Receives Birthday Message From Country Legend
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.