Boston's Tom Scholz Honored By City For His 70th Birthday

The city of Boston's mayor Marty Walsh issued the proclamation which reads, "In honor of your 70th birthday and In appreciation of your service as an engineer, musician and philanthropist, we thank you for being a dedicated resident of the City of Boston.

"You have brought Boston's spirit to people across the globe, from Toledo to Tokyo, where fans are welcomed to 'Boston' through music. On behalf of the City of Boston, thank you for dedicating your life to serving others and making the world a better place." See a photo of the honor here.