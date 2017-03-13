Eric Clapton Live With JJ Cale Released on Blu-Ray and DVD

Apart from the live concert recording that was featured on the album versions, the new home video editions feature bonus footage of Clapton and Cale rehearsing "Anyway The Wind Blows" and "Who Am I Telling You?" for the concert. The home video can be ordered here.

The release was recording during the March 15, 2007 concert at the iPayOne Center in San Diego, CA, which featured Cale as a special guest and Clapton backed by guitarists Derek Trucks (now of the Tedeschi Trucks band) and Doyle Bramhall II.

The two-hour San Diego concert was a highlight of the tour as it featured JJ Cale as a special guest on five tracks (including "After Midnight" and "Cocaine"), as well as Robert Cray on the final song of the record, "Crossroads."

After successfully covering several JJ Cale songs over his career, Clapton finally collaborated with Cale in 2006 on the original album Road to Escondido. Clapton said at the time, "This is the realization of what may have been my last ambition, to work with the man whose music has inspired me for as long as I can remember."

DVD/Blue-Ray Tracklisting:

Tell The Truth

Key to the Highway

Got to Get Better in a Little While

Anyday

Anyway the Wind Blows

After Midnight

Who Am I Telling You?

Don't Cry Sister

Cocaine

Motherless Children

Little Queen of Spades

Further On Up the Road

Wonderful Tonight

Layla

Crossroads

Extras:

1. Anyway The Wind Blows

2. Who Am I Telling You?