Jack White Has Bowling Ball Dedicated To Bob Dylan

"Each dedicated ball has a name tag, and some of the balls are painted fancifully," Alec Wilkinson of The New Yorker wrote. "Bob Dylan's has a portrait of John Wayne."

The article also reveals that White owns some special, rare collectibles, among those an issue of Action Comics No. 1 dating back to 1938, which is where Superman first appeared, and bluesman Leadbelly's New York City arrest record. here.