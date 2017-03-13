Metallica Recruit Hip-Hop Star For North American Tour

The band says in the announcement, "Mike will be spinning some of your favorite (and ours!) hard rock and metal tracks throughout the evening at all of the stadium dates this summer. A pioneer in the hip-hop and DJ communities, you'll be able to catch his skillful, hard-hitting scratch work once the doors open each night and between acts before we hit the stage.

"Named as the 'world's greatest DJ' by USA Today, Mix Master Mike has won Grammys, been inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Beastie Boys, spun at the Vancouver Winter Olympics and the Emmy's, and has created music that has been featured on major television networks."

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in Baltimore at the M&T Bank Stadium and will conclude on August 16th in Edmonton at the Commonwealth Stadium.

May 10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 17 - Uniondale, NY - The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB

May 19 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range @ MAPFRE Stadium

June 4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

June 7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field at Mile High

June 11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

June 14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

June 16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium***

June 18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

July 5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

July 7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park

July 12 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

July 14 - Quebec City, QC - Festival D'Ete de Quebec

July 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

July 19 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl

August 4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium

August 6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

August 9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field

August 14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

August 16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium