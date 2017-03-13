Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Recruit Hip-Hop Star For North American Tour
03-13-2017
Metallica

Metallica have announced that they have recruited DJ and producer Mix Master Mike to be part of the upcoming North American leg of their WorldWired tour.

The band says in the announcement, "Mike will be spinning some of your favorite (and ours!) hard rock and metal tracks throughout the evening at all of the stadium dates this summer. A pioneer in the hip-hop and DJ communities, you'll be able to catch his skillful, hard-hitting scratch work once the doors open each night and between acts before we hit the stage.

"Named as the 'world's greatest DJ' by USA Today, Mix Master Mike has won Grammys, been inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Beastie Boys, spun at the Vancouver Winter Olympics and the Emmy's, and has created music that has been featured on major television networks."

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in Baltimore at the M&T Bank Stadium and will conclude on August 16th in Edmonton at the Commonwealth Stadium.

May 10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 17 - Uniondale, NY - The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB
May 19 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range @ MAPFRE Stadium
June 4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
June 7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field at Mile High
June 11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
June 14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
June 16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium***
June 18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
July 5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
July 7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park
July 12 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
July 14 - Quebec City, QC - Festival D'Ete de Quebec
July 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
July 19 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl
August 4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
August 9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field
August 14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
August 16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

