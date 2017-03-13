Mick Jagger Guests On Brad Paisley's New Album

It was previously revealed that Paisley recruited Creedence Clearwater Rival icon John Fogerty to co-write and guest on the album's title track but he has now announced that Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger teamed for another song.

The rock icon lends his voice to a track called "Drive Of Shame," which he co-wrote with Paisley and Rolling Stones and Jagger collaborator Matt Clifford, according to ABC.

The album is also set to include a song that was co-written by country music legend Johnny Cash entitled "Gold All Over The Ground"