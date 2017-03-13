Quiet Riot Delay Album To Add James Durbin Vocals

The band recently announced their new album "Road Rage," followed shortly by revealing that they had replaced singer Seann Nicols who had recorded the vocals for the new studio effort.

The veteran group has now announced that they have pushed back the release of the record to "later this summer" in order to have Durbin re-record the vocal tracks.

Frankie Banali had this to say about the band's decision, "After careful consideration, with the support of Frontiers and understanding the appeals from Quiet Riot fans to have our vocalist James Durbin represented on the new Quiet Riot release, we have made the decision to move forward and have James replace all the vocals on Road Rage with new lyrics and melodies for a summer 2017 release. Stay tuned!"