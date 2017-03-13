Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Edge Of Paradise's Alive
03-13-2017
.
Edge Of Paradise

Edge Of Paradise just released their new EP "Alive" and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Margarita Monet to tell us about the title track from the effort. Here is the story:

Thanks for having me, I'm excited to share the story behind our song "Alive"! It really brought our new EP to life, hence the title track! It was also the first song we wrote for this CD, signifying the evolution of our sound, introducing the more industrial and heavier side of the band, while reflecting the meaning of ALIVE!

The song is dealing with us humans, being so caught up in the digital world, obsessed with convenience and monetary gain, we have begun to sacrifice our humanity. We are becoming corporate led consumer machines!

I remember writing the first verse and chorus for this song, I came home late one night, I was mentally exhausted, we recently got back from the east coast tour and had to dive back into the rat race we call life. Here in Los Angeles, moments race past you so fast that you can't even acknowledge things that happen! Sometimes I feel like a machine, caught in the mechanism of our society! And this digital world is deceiving, it's not bringing people closer, it's making us numb not only to real human interaction, but also to what's happening around us.

The opening line "Burn me, I wanna feel the fire, inside my darkness, find my soul", is basically me, stopping and forcing myself to tune into my own humanity and remember what it's like to feel, to notice life around me!

I believe that we are all a part of a bigger entity, whatever it may be, we can't exist without other people, we are here to learn from each other, that's why it's so important to build relationships with others. And that's where the chorus comes in "I wanna lose myself in you... run through my veins, break me from chains, I wanna feel alive..." I am singing about someone that is significant to me, and I think all of us have that someone, that breathes life into us!

Recording this song was so much fun! I loved experimenting with industrial sounds and finding new things I could do with my keyboard and my voice. Dave, our guitarist laid down some mean seven string, John and Nick really locked solid on the rhythm, when we play this song live, it gets everyone's blood pumping, it's so much fun!

And we were very fortunate to have Chuck Johnson produce the CD, he is the guy behind the first Korn and Slipknot records, he was great at guiding us in the direction we wanted to take this new sound! The rest of the songs explore similar theme, just dig deeper on related topics! I hope this music will hold meaning to others as much as it does to us, and remind everyone that we are very lucky to be living in this world, even with all of it's flaws it is really up to us how we choose to spend our time here!

So break away from the constant bombardment of advertising, social standards and the never ending race with time, and just breathe! Be part of nature, remember what it's like to feel alive!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Edge Of Paradise Music, DVDs, Books and more

Edge Of Paradise T-shirts and Posters

More Edge Of Paradise News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Edge Of Paradise's Alive

Edge of Paradise Release 'Alive' Video


More Stories for Edge Of Paradise

Edge Of Paradise Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Festival Add Journey and More- Metallica Recruit Hip-Hop Star For North American Tour- Pearl Jam Invite Former Members To Rock Hall Induction- Bowie- more

Rush's Geddy Lee Will Not Perform At Rock Hall Induction- Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup- Slipknot's Late Bassist Paul Gray Items Being Auctioned- more

Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge Discussing Reunion Options?- Geddy Lee and Jon Anderson To Perform At Yes' Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Confirm 'The End' Of The Band- more

Page Too:
Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested- Drake Confirms 'More Life' Release Date- James Blunt And Ed Sheeran Made Up Face Slashing Story- Nicki Minaj Release New Tracks- more

Man Pretending To Be Justin Bieber Charged With Child Sex Crimes- Taylor Swift Details Her Friendship With Ed Sheeran- Halsey Gets Naked For New Album Announcement- more

Woman Claims Louis Tomlinson Punched Her In The Face- Azealia Banks Arrest Warrant Canceled- Vic Mensa Arrested For Felony Gun Charge- Ed Sheeran Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Festival Add Journey and More

Metallica Recruit Hip-Hop Star For North American Tour

Pearl Jam Invite Former Members To Rock Hall Induction

David Bowie Previously Unreleased Albums Set For RSD

Mick Jagger Guests On Brad Paisley's New Album

Quiet Riot Delay Album To Add James Durbin Vocals

Boston's Tom Scholz Honored By City For His 70th Birthday

Bauhaus Icon Peter Murphy Announces Special Residency Shows

Today Is The Day Stream Two Rare Tracks From Upcoming Reissue

Steve Hackett Release 'Behind The Smoke' Video

AFI Announce New American Leg Of The Blood Tour

Eric Clapton Live With JJ Cale Released on Blu-Ray and DVD

Mindless Self Indulgence's Jimmy Urine Streams New Single

Chris Cornell Streams New Song 'The Promise'

Jack White Has Bowling Ball Dedicated To Bob Dylan

Singled Out: Edge Of Paradise's Alive

• more

Page Too News Stories
Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested

Drake Confirms 'More Life' Release Date

James Blunt And Ed Sheeran Made Up Face Slashing Story

Nicki Minaj Surprises Fans With Release Of Three New Tracks

Margo Price Wins 2017 American Music Prize

Zac Brown Band Stream New Single 'Real Thing'

Dolly Parton's Cartoon Chicken Performance Preview Goes Online

311 Streaming New Song 'Too Much To Think'

Old Dominion Share New Song 'No Such Thing as a Broken Heart'

K.Flay Sends A Message With Her New Single 'High Enough'

Lorde Talks New Album 'Melodrama' And Song 'Liability'

New Politics Release Surprise New Track 'One Of Us'

Dr. Luke's Legal Team Want To Depose Kesha Fan

Jennifer Lopez Now Rumored To Be Involved With Alex Rodriguez

Elton John Unable To Get His Gangster Rap Fix

Carrie Underwood Receives Birthday Message From Country Legend

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.