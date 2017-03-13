Singled Out: Edge Of Paradise's Alive 03-13-2017

. Edge Of Paradise just released their new EP "Alive" and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Margarita Monet to tell us about the title track from the effort. Here is the story: Thanks for having me, I'm excited to share the story behind our song "Alive"! It really brought our new EP to life, hence the title track! It was also the first song we wrote for this CD, signifying the evolution of our sound, introducing the more industrial and heavier side of the band, while reflecting the meaning of ALIVE! The song is dealing with us humans, being so caught up in the digital world, obsessed with convenience and monetary gain, we have begun to sacrifice our humanity. We are becoming corporate led consumer machines! I remember writing the first verse and chorus for this song, I came home late one night, I was mentally exhausted, we recently got back from the east coast tour and had to dive back into the rat race we call life. Here in Los Angeles, moments race past you so fast that you can't even acknowledge things that happen! Sometimes I feel like a machine, caught in the mechanism of our society! And this digital world is deceiving, it's not bringing people closer, it's making us numb not only to real human interaction, but also to what's happening around us. The opening line "Burn me, I wanna feel the fire, inside my darkness, find my soul", is basically me, stopping and forcing myself to tune into my own humanity and remember what it's like to feel, to notice life around me! I believe that we are all a part of a bigger entity, whatever it may be, we can't exist without other people, we are here to learn from each other, that's why it's so important to build relationships with others. And that's where the chorus comes in "I wanna lose myself in you... run through my veins, break me from chains, I wanna feel alive..." I am singing about someone that is significant to me, and I think all of us have that someone, that breathes life into us! Recording this song was so much fun! I loved experimenting with industrial sounds and finding new things I could do with my keyboard and my voice. Dave, our guitarist laid down some mean seven string, John and Nick really locked solid on the rhythm, when we play this song live, it gets everyone's blood pumping, it's so much fun! And we were very fortunate to have Chuck Johnson produce the CD, he is the guy behind the first Korn and Slipknot records, he was great at guiding us in the direction we wanted to take this new sound! The rest of the songs explore similar theme, just dig deeper on related topics! I hope this music will hold meaning to others as much as it does to us, and remind everyone that we are very lucky to be living in this world, even with all of it's flaws it is really up to us how we choose to spend our time here! So break away from the constant bombardment of advertising, social standards and the never ending race with time, and just breathe! Be part of nature, remember what it's like to feel alive! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here! advertisement

Edge Of Paradise Music, DVDs, Books and more Edge Of Paradise T-shirts and Posters More Edge Of Paradise News Share this article



Related Stories



• Singled Out: Edge Of Paradise's Alive • Edge of Paradise Release 'Alive' Video

More Stories for Edge Of Paradise Edge Of Paradise Music