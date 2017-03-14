Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

311 Announce Unity Tour Summer 2017 Dates
03-14-2017
.
311

311 have announced that they will be launching an extensive U.S. tour this summer to promote their forthcoming album "Mosiac." The trek will feature support from New Politics.

The Unity Tour will be launched on June 22nd in Cleveland, OH at the Hard Rock Live and is set to run until September 1st with an appearance at the American Music Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.

An exact release date for the album has yet to be revealed but the band promises it will hit stores this summer. They did however explain where the name of the effort came from.

Nick Hexum says, "We wanted a title that pointed to our collective nature. Something that referred to the eclectic style of our music and the bond between the band members and our fans-and this title really captures that."

Chad Sexton adds, "We wanted to include our fans in the concept of this record. We have a very symbiotic relationship with our fans that see us year after year. We wanted to find a word or phrase that would describe our fan base, our band and our music and to tie it all into a concept that could be presented in the album artwork as well. Where we landed was perfect....MOSAIC. As one definition states: 'a combination of diverse elements forming a more or less coherent whole.' We feel this word can accurately describe our band, music and our fan base together. For us, it's still a celebration. For the simple fact that if people have different sets of ideas and opinions, likes and dislikes, and are able to get along and come together over the one bond they share (music) - there is no satisfaction like the joy experienced when this happens. It's a celebration over the triumph of our differences and it's the main concept we've been presenting throughout our entire 27 year journey-UNITY."

311's The Unity Tour Dates:
6/22 - Cleveland, OH - Hard Rock Live
6/24 - Montebello, Quebec - Amnesia Rockfest
6/25 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
6/28 - Columbus, OH - Express Live
6/29 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant Theatre
6/30 - Lincoln, NE - Lincoln on the Streets Party
7/2 - Chicago, IL - Northerly Island Pavilion
7/3 - Kansas City, MO - Crossroads
7/4 - Indianapolis, IN - Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza
7/6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
7/7 - Hampton Beach, NH - HB Casino
7/8 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier
7/10 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark
7/11 - New York City, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
7/14 - Long Island, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival
7/15 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage
7/16 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
7/19 - Glen Allen, VA - Innsbrook After Hours
7/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Penns Landing at Festival Pier
7/22 - Hartford, CT - CT Convention Center
7/24 - Washington, D.C. - Fillmore Silver Spring
7/25 - Washington, D.C. - Fillmore Silver Spring
7/26 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheater
7/28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
7/29 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
7/30 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
8/1 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater
8/2 - St Augustine, FL - St Augustine Amphitheater
8/4 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Amphitheater
8/5 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
8/6 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amp
8/8 - TBA, TX - TBA
8/10 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Casino
8/11 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion
8/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
8/14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
8/15 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
8/16 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
8/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Beach
8/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
8/20 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union OAT
9/1 - Virginia Beach, VA - American Music Festival

