Boston Add More Dates To Hyper Space Tour

The new dates begin on May 3rd in Jackson, MS and include shows in Birmingham, Nashville, Huntsville, Montgomery, San Antonio, Catoosa, Shawnee, Paducah (KY), Louisville, Springfield (IL), Cedar Rapids, Madison, Prior Lake, Topeka, Grand Island, Denver and Phoenix.

These dates are in addition to the run of 21 summer shows that the band announced last week that will feature Joan Jett and the Blackhearts as their special guest.

Boston will be kicking off their busy touring season on April 14th in Hollywood, Fl at the Seminole Hard Rock Live and have announced dates that run through July 30th where they will play the Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va.

Boston Tour Dates:

14 Apr - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock

15 Apr - Estero, FL - Germain Arena -

17 Apr - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

18 Apr - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

20 Apr - St. Augustine , FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

21 Apr - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

22 Apr - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget

23 Apr - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium

25 Apr - Rogers, AR - The Wal-Mart Amphitheatre

26 Apr - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

03 May - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

04 May - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

05 May - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

06 May - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Civic Center

07 May - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

10 May - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theater

11 May - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock - The Joint

13 May - Shawnee, OK - Grand Events Center

21 May - Paducah, KY - Carson Center

22 May - Louisville, KY - Palace Theater

23 May - Springfield, IL - Prairie Capital Convention Center

24 May - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center

26 May - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

27 May - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

04 Jun - Topeka, KS - Landon Arena

05 Jun - Grand Island, NE - Fonner Park Events Center

06 Jun - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green

08 Jun - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

10 Jun - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre *

11 Jun - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara Bowl

12 Jun - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Arena

14 Jun - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *

16 Jun - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

17 Jun - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theater -

18 Jun - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre*

27 Jun - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

28 Jun - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland*

30 Jun - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion*

02 Jul - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center*

05 Jul - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino*

07 Jul - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI*

08 Jul - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights*

09 Jul - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*

11 Jul - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

13 Jul - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

19 Jul - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre*

20 Jul - Virgina Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

22 Jul - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre*

23 Jul - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

25 Jul - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

27 Jul - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion*

28 Jul - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion*

29 Jul - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater*

30 Jul - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

* With Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

