Boston Add More Dates To Hyper Space Tour
03-14-2017
.
Boston

Rock legends Boston have expanded their upcoming North American tour once again, adding additional dates this May and June to the spring and summer Hyper Space Tour.

The new dates begin on May 3rd in Jackson, MS and include shows in Birmingham, Nashville, Huntsville, Montgomery, San Antonio, Catoosa, Shawnee, Paducah (KY), Louisville, Springfield (IL), Cedar Rapids, Madison, Prior Lake, Topeka, Grand Island, Denver and Phoenix.

These dates are in addition to the run of 21 summer shows that the band announced last week that will feature Joan Jett and the Blackhearts as their special guest.

Boston will be kicking off their busy touring season on April 14th in Hollywood, Fl at the Seminole Hard Rock Live and have announced dates that run through July 30th where they will play the Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va.

Boston Tour Dates:
14 Apr - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock
15 Apr - Estero, FL - Germain Arena -
17 Apr - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
18 Apr - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
20 Apr - St. Augustine , FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
21 Apr - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
22 Apr - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget
23 Apr - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium
25 Apr - Rogers, AR - The Wal-Mart Amphitheatre
26 Apr - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
03 May - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
04 May - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
05 May - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
06 May - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Civic Center
07 May - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center
10 May - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theater
11 May - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock - The Joint
13 May - Shawnee, OK - Grand Events Center
21 May - Paducah, KY - Carson Center
22 May - Louisville, KY - Palace Theater
23 May - Springfield, IL - Prairie Capital Convention Center
24 May - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center
26 May - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
27 May - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
04 Jun - Topeka, KS - Landon Arena
05 Jun - Grand Island, NE - Fonner Park Events Center
06 Jun - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green
08 Jun - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
10 Jun - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre *
11 Jun - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara Bowl
12 Jun - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Arena
14 Jun - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *
16 Jun - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *
17 Jun - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theater -
18 Jun - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre*
27 Jun - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
28 Jun - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland*
30 Jun - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion*
02 Jul - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center*
05 Jul - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino*
07 Jul - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI*
08 Jul - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights*
09 Jul - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*
11 Jul - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*
13 Jul - Boston, MA - TD Garden*
19 Jul - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre*
20 Jul - Virgina Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*
22 Jul - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre*
23 Jul - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*
25 Jul - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*
27 Jul - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion*
28 Jul - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion*
29 Jul - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater*
30 Jul - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
* With Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Find ticket details/links here.

More Boston News

