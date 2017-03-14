Drake Surprises Fans By Bringing Nicki Minaj On Stage

Minaj took the stage for "Moment for Life," "Only," "No Frauds" and "Truffle Butter." Several fans captured the collaboration between the label mates and as Minaj's appearance came to a close Drake shared his gratitude by giving her a big hug.

During "Truffle Butter," Minaj rapped while Drake energetically ran around the stage. Drake later shared an Instagram photo of him and Minaj hugging and captioned it, "much needed." He also posted a shot of the two performers backstage posing for the camera. Read more here.