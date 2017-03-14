Ed Sheeran To Make Cameo On 'Game of Thrones'

The producers of the show, David Benioff and Dan Weiss made the announcement Sunday (March 12) on a film panel at the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas, which also featured cast members Sophie Turner and Maise Williams, who is a big Sheeran fan.

"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie," Benioff said. 'And this year we finally did it." After the announcement, Turner joked, 'I'm still waiting on Bieber." Read more here.